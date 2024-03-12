Shaitaan Box Office Day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Earns in Single Digits on First Monday

Hyderabad: Shaitaan, a supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, released in theatres last Friday to positive reviews. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film did well in theatres on the weekedn, but saw a drop in collections on its opening Monday. According to the portal, Shaitaan's largest receipts were registered on Sunday and its lowest so far on Monday.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan dropped significantly on its debut Monday after earning Rs 54 crore in just three days. The film, which grossed Rs 20.50 crore on Sunday, earned in single digits on its fourth day. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Shaitaan collected Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, bringing the total to Rs 61 crore.

For the uninitiated, Shaitaan broke the previous record set by the horror film starring Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta, which earned Rs 10.33 crore on day one. Not only has Shaitaan shattered a decade-old record, but it has also reinstalled faith in the horror genre. Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, made history as the most successful opening for a horror film in Bollywood in the last 12 years. On its first day, the film grossed Rs 14.50 crores, breaking the record set by Raaz 3 in 2012.

The Vikal Bhal directorial is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the brands Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. The film is a Hindi remake of Vash- a Gujarati film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, which was made in 2023. The film portrays the story of a family being kept captive at their home by a man with supernatural abilities.