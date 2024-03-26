Shaitaan BO Day 18: Ajay Devgn's Flick Eyes Rs 200 Cr Mark after Earning over Rs 180 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's latest release Shaitaan, also starring Jyotika and R Madhavan, is currently making waves as it moves into its third week in the cinemas. The movie continues to perform strongly and has notably benefited from the recent Holi festival. The supernatural thriller is on the verge of crossing the coveted milestone of Rs 200 crore.

Despite facing competition from other new releases, the movie has been a dominant force at the box office. Its third weekend began with a strong start, collecting Rs 2.4 crore. The momentum continued with earnings of Rs 4.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday.

By Monday, the film had brought in an additional Rs 3.15 crore, totalling an estimated Rs 14.4 crore for the third weekend. When combined with its first-week earnings of Rs 79.75 crore and second-week earnings of Rs 34.55 crore, the movie has amassed a domestic total of around Rs 128.7 crore. Furthermore, Shaitaan has achieved considerable success internationally, collecting an impressive Rs 187.82 crore at the worldwide box office.

Outshining newer releases like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express, Shaitaan currently ranks as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone leading the chart.

The film, made with a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore, has already been declared a superhit. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is said to be the Hindi remake of the popular Gujarati movie Vash. The movie was released in theatres on March 8.