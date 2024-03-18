Shaitaan Box Office Day 11: After Crossing Rs 100 Cr, Ajay Devgn's Film Faces Major Decline in India

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Shaitaan has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 10 days of its release. However, the horror thriller witnessed a significant drop in earnings on its second Monday at the domestic box office.

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's latest film Shaitaan has successfully joined the Rs 100 crore club within 10 days of its release. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie, however, saw a major drop in numbers on its 11th day at the box office in India. This horror thriller, also featuring R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead roles, hit the silver screens on March 8 and has garnered positive feedback from the viewers since the opening day.

As per a report shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.75 crore on day 10 (second Sunday), bringing its total collection to Rs 103.05 crore. However, after a strong second weekend, Shaitaan faced a notable decline on day 11 (second Monday), generating only Rs 1.51 crore. The film's current box office total stands at Rs 104.56 crore, with a remarkable global collection of Rs 152.11 crore.

Remarkably, Shaitaan has maintained a strong performance at the box office since day one, becoming the second highest-grossing opener of 2024 after Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. Despite a significant decline in earnings on the second Monday, the film performed consistently well during its initial week. Despite facing competition from the recently released flicks Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Bastar: The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma, Shaitaan successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

