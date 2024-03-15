Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film on the Verge to Cross Rs 120 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: The recently released film Shaitaan crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone globally in just one week at cinemas. Directed by Vikas Bahl and starring a talented ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala, this thriller has captured the hearts of audiences across the nation. After its impressive seven-day run, the Indian box office collection stands at a remarkable Rs 81.60 crore nett.

On Monday, the makers of the film took to social media to share the box office numbers, showcasing the combined domestic and international earnings that have now reached an impressive total of Rs 117.47 crore. Sharing the latest box office details, the makers wrote in the caption, "We are thrilled to see Shaitaan take control of the box office! Book your tickets now, link in bio. #Shaitaan has now taken over cinemas. (sic)"

With a solid 12.68 per cent occupancy rate in Hindi on March 14, 2024, the film has solidified its position as one of the most successful Bollywood releases of the year. These box office results place Shaitaan among the highest-grossing films of 2024, securing a place among the top three earners. Industry experts predict that if the film maintains its current momentum, it could surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, currently in the second position.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, currently holds the top spot as the highest-earning film of 2024. Shaitaan will encounter competition this weekend at the box office with the release of Yodha featuring Sidharth Malhotra.