Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay-Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark in Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Shaitaan, the supernatural horror-thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, has been performing impressively at the Indian box office since its release on March 8. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned approximately Rs 53 crore nett in India during its opening weekend.

Breaking down the numbers, Shaitaan began its journey with Rs 14.75 crore nett in India on Friday and saw a surge to Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday. By Sunday, the film's earnings soared to around Rs 20 crore. On Sunday, Shaitaan had a solid 36.24 percent Hindi occupancy.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

In the storyline, Madhavan portrays a character who intrudes into the holiday home of Ajay and Jyotika's characters while they are vacationing. He ensnares their daughter in a black magic spell, gaining control over her. The film's central plot revolves around whether Ajay can rescue his daughter from this dangerous situation.

Jyotika takes on the role of a mother to actor Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan. Reflecting on her portrayal of a mother both on screen and in real life, Jyotika earlier shared that the film brings forth various aspects of motherhood. "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

Vikas Bahl helmed this horror flick, which is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is a Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, originally written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.