Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-r Madhavan Starrer Performs Beyond Expectations

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan hit theaters on March 8, aiming to become one of the biggest opener so far. Initially expected to earn over Rs 10.8 crore on its first day, the film surpassed these projections, exceeding expectations on its opening day in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan reaked in an impressive Rs 14.5 crore on its first day in India. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie boasted a 25.70 percent occupancy rate in Hindi on Friday, and also features Janki Bodiwala in a significant role.

The movie has already sold close to 195,000 tickets, earning Rs 4.90 crore on its second day alone. Currently facing minimal competition at the box office, Shaitaan shares the release date with Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz.

Ajay Devgn's previous film, Bholaa, alongside Tabu, earned Rs 11 crore on its opening day and went on to gross Rs 90 crore overall. The first-day earnings of Shaitaan are comparable to the opening of Drishyam 2, which garnered Rs 15.38 crore. Despite starting strong, Drishyam 2 managed to accumulate Rs 239 crore in India, proving to be a rare Bollywood hit in a challenging time.

For R Madhavan, Shaitaan marks a crucial release following mixed results with recent projects like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Dhokha Round D Corner. While Rocketry had a slow start, earning Rs 1.78 crore on its opening day, it eventually garnered Rs 34 crore over four weeks. Conversely, Dhokha Round D Corner struggled at the box office, earning a total of Rs 3.25 crore. Madhavan also gained attention for his role in the successful Netflix series The Railway Men.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan tells the story of Ajay Devgn's character, whose family faces torment from a mysterious stranger during a vacation. Shaitaan received mixed reviews for it focuses on hero vs. villain dynamics which many felt overshadows its supernatural elements borrowed from the Gujarati film Vash.