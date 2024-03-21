Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Surpasses Rs 111 Crore Mark in Box Office Triumph on Day 13

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's recent film, Shaitaan, continues its winning trend at the Indian box office. The film, has been running successfully for 13 days in theatres, and has crossed the coveted Rs 110 crore barrier, earning an estimated Rs 111.80 crore nett in India as of Wednesday. The film hit theatres on March 8 and since then has been raking well.

According to early estimates on Industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan grossed around Rs 2.75 crore on wednesday in India. This sum adds to the film's already remarkable revenues in week one, which totaled Rs 79.75 crore. As movie approaches the end of its second week in cinemas, Shaitaan shows no signs of slowing down, having earned an impressive Rs 32.05 crore in the second week till now. This increases the film's total net collection to around Rs 111.80 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 128.6 crore.

However, the success tale does not stop there. Shaitaan is not only ruling the domestic box office, but also generating ripples in overseas markets. With an extra collection of Rs 30 crore from overseas, the film's global box office total reaches a whopping Rs 158.6 crore. The film, which has been gripping viewers across the country, earned a congratulatory nod from actress Jyotika.

The actress turned to Instagram to offer a reel of behind-the-scenes footage from the film's production. Along with the post, she wrote: "Some films r just destinations! But shaitaan was a journey….. A journey of hapiness, memories , creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank u Devgn films, panorama studios and jio studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team."

Shaitaan is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The ensemble cast comprises Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The film is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati film Vash.