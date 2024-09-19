Shahid - Shraddha Starrer Haider Set for Re-Release in Kashmir after a Decade on THIS Date

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After nearly a decade, the Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haider is making its way back to the big screen in Kashmir. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and released in 2014, the film, based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, is set against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir during the insurgency. Due to the lack of cinema halls in Kashmir, Haider was not released in the valley. However, fans of the film in Kashmir will soon get a chance to watch it on September 20 at INOX Srinagar.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, owner of INOX Srinagar Vikas Dhar, revealed that the film's re-release was driven by popular demand following a social media poll in which Haider emerged as the top choice. He also noted the region's preference for films set in Kashmir or featuring romantic themes. "With ticket prices starting at just Rs 99, Haider will be screened daily at 2 pm and 2:30 pm from tomorrow (Friday)," Dhar confirmed, adding that bookings are now open.

The film, which was made on a moderate budget of Rs 35 crore, went on to collect Rs 85 crore at the box office, cementing its status as a commercial and critical success. Haider stars Shahid Kapoor in titular role, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, and Kay Kay Menon. The movie is a gripping crime drama that explores themes of revenge, family loyalty, and political unrest.

On August 2, 2024, Laila Majnu was re-released at INOX Srinagar, the only multiplex in Kashmir, and received an enthusiastic response from the audience. "Laila Majnu's re-release was a success and Kashmiris have also requested the re-screening of popular films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rockstar, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Student of the Year, showing the valley's growing love for diverse cinematic experiences. People are also demanding films released during the 90s," Dhar said.

The plot of Haider follows a local Kashmiri boy, Haider Mir, who returns to Kashmir during the insurgency of 1995, seeking answers about his father's disappearance after a military raid. His search uncovers shocking truths about his uncle Khurram and his mother Ghazala, leading him down a path of revenge, personal conflict, and deep emotional turmoil. As the story unfolds, Haider is torn between his desire for vengeance and the consequences that follow, ultimately leading to a gripping and tragic climax.