Shahid Kapoor Resumes Deva Shoot, Treats Fans with a Sneak Peek from Set

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Deva, and he made sure to share the exciting news with his fans on social media. Treating his followers to a sneak peek from the sets, Shahid posted an intriguing picture, setting the stage for the anticipation surrounding the film. Alongside him, the movie stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

Taking to social media on Friday, Shahid offered fans a glimpse into the world of Deva with a captivating monochrome shot. With his back turned to the camera, Shahid dons a tank t-shirt and denim, exuding an enigmatic aura as smoke billows from his mouth. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "'Back’ on set DEVA !!"

In earlier discussions about the film, Shahid disclosed that Deva is an action-packed thriller, boasting larger-than-life action sequences. He underlined the mass appeal of the film, portraying a challenging character. Shahid is set to don the avatar of a cop in Deva. According to him, it is going to be a "very hard character."

Recently, Pooja Hegde, fresh from her stint as a judge at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai, also announced her return to the sets of Deva via social media. After a rejuvenating vacation in Goa, the actor, with her massive Instagram following, shared a series of sun-kissed pictures, embracing her natural beauty sans makeup.

Pooja Hegde back on Deva sets

Deva is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, renowned for his work in Malayalam cinema with films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release coinciding with the Dussehra festival in 2024, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences.