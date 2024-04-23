Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool at Paparazzi During Romantic Dinner Date with Wife Mira Rajput

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking in the incredible success of his most recent release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, went out for a romantic dinner date with his wife Mira Kapoor. But, the actor appeared to lose his composure while leaving the restaurant with his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid became agitated when paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant started taking pictures of them as soon as they left the eatery.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The fashionable couple politely posed for paparazzi photographs, looking as gorgeous as ever. However, the actor soon lost his calm as paps followed him to his car. In a video that has gone viral on social media, an agitated Shahid can be heard saying, "Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself please?” His angry avatar reminded netizens of Kabir Singh, a Sandeep Reddy vanga film that he did.

Shahid looked stylish for his dinner date, wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Mira, on the other hand, complemented him with a colour-coordinated outfit. She looked stunning in a black satin evening gown, styled with open hair and dewy makeup. She completed her look with peach heels for the romantic night out.

On the professional front, Shahid most recently appeared in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film began slowly but gathered momentum due to strong word of mouth. Excitement builds as the actor prepares for his forthcoming assignments. He will co-star with the amazing Pooja Hegde in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva. In addition, fans are looking forward to the second season of Shahid's hit online series, Farzi.