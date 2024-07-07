ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Drops Mushy Post as He Wishes His 'Happy Place' Mira Rajput on 9th Marriage Anniversary

Shahid Shahid, Mira Rajput celebrate 9 years of marital bliss (Shahid Kapoor IG/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are basking in joy today as they mark their 9th wedding anniversary. The celebrations began with Mira sharing glimpses of their journey together on social media, and now Shahid has poured his heart out with a heartfelt post dedicated to his beloved wife.

On Instagram, Shahid posted a charming monochrome photo where Mira embraces him from behind, their faces beaming with happiness. Captioning the picture on this special day, Shahid wrote, "My happy place."

Earlier, Mira had also taken to Instagram, offering a peek into their life with a video montage featuring unseen photos from their early days to their wedding. The video captures their cherished moments, from serene beachside family outings with kids Zain and Misha to candid drives and cozy phone-checking sessions together.

In her heartfelt post accompanying the video, Mira wrote, "You're the one I... (heart emoji) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (kiss emoji)" and set the tone with the song "You're Still The One."

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, and since then, their family has grown with the arrival of Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018. Their endearing posts and public appearances continue to inspire fans and set relationship goals.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has been busy with projects like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bloody Daddy, and the crime thriller series Farzi. The actor will next be seen in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like Kayamkulam Kochunni and Salute. The actioner also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. Today, however, it's all about celebrating love and togetherness for this adorable Bollywood couple.

