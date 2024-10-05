Shahid Kapoor Calls Himself the 'Second Husband' to Mira Rajput - and He Has the Picture to Prove It

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor recently shared a light-hearted moment from his life that struck a chord with many fans. During a flight, he playfully referred to himself as a “second husband,” showcasing his humorous side on Instagram.

In a boomerang video, Shahid captured his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, engrossed in her mobile phone while he made amusing faces for the camera. He accompanied the clip with a cheeky caption: "I am the second husband," set against the backdrop of Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao from the classic 1974 film Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar. This comedy film, directed by Rajendra Bhatia, is known for its clever adaptation from a Gujarati play and has seen remakes in both Marathi and Hindi.

Shahid Kapoor's Hilarious ‘Second Husband’ Moment Steals Hearts Online (Photo: IANS)

On October 3, Shahid provided a glimpse of his serene mountain getaway with Mira, sharing a picture that he captioned "Happy morning." Dressed in a cozy gray T-shirt, sweatpants, and a black half jacket, he posed amid lush greenery, exuding a relaxed vibe as he smiled for the camera.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, with a sequel reportedly in the works. He is set to star in Deva, where he will be paired opposite Pooja Hegde in a role that sees him stepping into the shoes of a cop.

Exciting developments are also in store as Shahid is gearing up for a collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj on a highly anticipated project. Adding to the buzz, Triptii Dimri will join the cast, and the film is expected to be a major action-packed commercial entertainer.

Shahid Kapoor continues to captivate audiences not only with his talent but also with his charming personality, making him a beloved figure in the film industry.