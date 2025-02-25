Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: How The Actor Shed The Chocolate Boy Image From Ishq Vishk To Deva

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor marks his birthday today, making it the apt time to look back on his glorious journey in showbiz. The actor is a shining example of a versatile performer. His transformation from a conventional 'chocolate boy' to an actor who has depth and substance is proof of his talent.

Having debuted with Ishq Vishk, a college romance by Ken Ghosh, Shahid was caught in the lover boy mold. However, with films like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and his recent release Deva, he changed himself completely and rose above the cliches.

Kapoor played the quintessential submissive guy in a string of films, including Ishq Vishk, Vivaah, and Jab We Met. While his cute boy-next-door image created a strong fan following, Shahid himself felt restricted by the 'chocolate boy' impression. In a candid interview to a tabloid, he admitted: "I have always found that very boring. There is so much that is in me which I want to express. I want to do different kinds of roles. I want to play different kinds of people."

Shahid began looking for roles that required him to experiment as an actor. Kaminey (2009) marked his first true departure from his earlier image, in which he starred in a double role: Guddu and Charlie. The unpredictable narrative and intense performances brought him to light. This was where he began to show Bollywood that he was capable of handling grey-shaded characters.

Another landmark was Haider (2014), an intense cinematic adaptation of Hamlet by Vishal Bhardwaj. The role of the tortured Haider, struggling for balance between a turbulent political environment and emotional turmoil, was well-received by both critics and fans of the actor. The boyish lover was gone, and his place was occupied by someone much more mature, grappling with anger and revenge.

For the role, Shahid went bald. Reflecting on undergoing physical transformation for a role, he said, "The moment an actor gets rid of himself and stops thinking about how he looks or how people are going to think about him and starts taking on different characters is when the acting journey begins."

Another leap in Shahid's career came with Udta Punjab (2016) where he portrayed a pop singer struggling against his addiction to drugs. It was an intense and raw character that was challenging both physically and emotionally. Playing Tommy Singh in the critically acclaimed and rather controversial film established him as one of the best actors around. He stood out for his portrayal of a vulnerable artist with flaws and innate charm.

His most recent film Deva continues to add to his bold and out-of-the-box choices. It is another daring project, wherein the actor portrays a character that once again tests the boundaries. Through this journey, Shahid's determination and hard work towards diversified roles have led him to where he is today. He has proven that his acting skills go beyond the surface-level 'chocolate boy,' image.