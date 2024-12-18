Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's Untitled Action Thriller to Hit Theatres December 2025

Hyderabad: In an exciting announcement for film lovers, the highly anticipated yet-untitled action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri has been officially locked for release on December 5, 2025. Directed by the acclaimed Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda, ensuring a high-octane cinematic experience for audiences.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marks a significant collaboration between some of Bollywood's finest talents. Sajid Nadiadwala revealed on social media that the filming will begin on January 6, 2025, with the film's grand release is set for the end of the year. "#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025 @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," Nadiadwala posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), building excitement for what is to come.

Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile performances, will play the role of Hussain Ustara, a ruthless gangster from the 1990s. The actor has already begun preparing for his intense, edgy role, which he described as 'nasty' and 'edgy.' Shahid shared his excitement for the role on Instagram, revealing that he was diving deep into the character's dark and menacing persona. "Next character, next film... lost in the woods, but you can't be original if you're not ready to be lost," Shahid captioned a monochrome selfie showcasing his rugged look.

Triptii Dimri, who has garnered acclaim for her performances in films like Laila Majnu and Qala, will star alongside Shahid for the first time. As for the supporting cast, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda's involvement in pivotal roles promises to add gravitas to the storyline, elevating the tension and drama of the film. This untitled action thriller is expected to be a rollercoaster of suspense, action, and emotion, as the film's narrative is built around the gritty world of crime, power, and betrayal. Vishal Bhardwaj's distinct storytelling and command over dark, intense themes make this collaboration even more exciting.