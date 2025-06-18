Shah Rukh Khan's King To Feature Ed Sheeran Song? Sapphire Singer's Comment Sparks Buzz

Hyderabad: British pop sensation Ed Sheeran has Indian fans buzzing again. Just days after the release of his new single Sapphire, featuring Arijit Singh and a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, the singer may have dropped a big clue about his Bollywood debut.

In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video, Ed takes fans through the process of making Sapphire, and discusses the moments he spent there in India. Sapphire was recorded in Goa as well, and the music video portrays the beautiful scenery and culture of India. While the collaboration with Arijit Singh already had fans excited, things got even more interesting when Ed responded to a fan's comment online.

A fan asked whether a Hindi version of Sapphire was in the works. Ed replied, "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I'm just doing all languages at this point." That one sentence has sent the internet into speculation mode. Fans now believe Ed may be referring to King, which is the only film Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on.

Directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, King will also mark SRK's first on-screen appearance with daughter Suhana Khan. The film reportedly includes a powerhouse cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and more. Further fuelling speculation, eagle-eyed fans spotted Ed with Siddharth Anand in the BTS footage of Sapphire, suggesting a possible studio session for the upcoming film's soundtrack.

Though both SRK and Siddharth Anand have not officially disclosed Ed's involvement in King, fans are still excited. If it goes as per the buzz, this would be Ed Sheeran's official Bollywood singing debut and major global talent added to an already super-charged film. For now the title of the Hindi song and other details are still under wraps, however, one thing is for sure, if Ed's song does indeed makes it into King, it will be a significant moment for both Bollywood and global music fans.