Shah Rukh Khan's King Makers To Cast South Indian Actor As Film's Main Antagonist: Reports

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after delivering massive hits like Jawan and Pathaan last year, is now all set for his next project, titled King. This upcoming venture, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marks the debut of SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, on the silver screen. While it was earlier reported that the filming of King would begin in July or August, the latest reports suggest that the makers are now seeking to cast a prominent South Indian actor in the role of the antagonist, and hence, the filming will probably not start anytime soon.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the project was initially slated to go on floors in either July or August. Nevertheless, it appears that the production has been delayed due to the ongoing casting process. The makers are reportedly in talks with several prominent figures in South Indian cinema, with the goal of securing a talented actor to play the villainous role.

King promises to be an action-packed thriller, centred around the complex dynamic between Shah Rukh Khan's character, an underworld don, and his protegee, played by Suhana Khan. The film's narrative will chronicle the duo's journey as they navigate the challenges of their mentor-disciple relationship, pushing their survival skills to the limit. Notably, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand will oversee the action sequences in King, ensuring a high-octane experience for audiences. As per reports, music composer Anirudh Ravichander will reunite with King Khan for this project after Jawan.