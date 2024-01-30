Shah Rukh Khan's Gesture for an Emotional Fan Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons - Watch

Hyderabad: There is no doubt that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's labour and dedication to his craft have propelled him to stardom, however, the warmth and affection with which he greets everyone, whether a celebrity or an admirer, makes him the king of hearts. A video that has gone viral shows the Dunki actor soothing a fan who was overwhelmed after seeing him in person, once again bringing forth his love and admiration for his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, recently gathered with fans in Mumbai to celebrate the premiere of his latest film, Dunki. While conversing with them, he came across a devoted fan who lost control of his emotions and broke down in front of the megastar. In the video published on X (previously Twitter), SRK is seen engaging with the emotional fan, who is in tears and shaking in front of the actor.

The Jawan actor looks stylish in the video, wearing a plain black t-shirt and a black leather jacket. Wearing dark glasses, he grasped the hand of the man who had come to meet and take pictures with his real-life hero and inspiration. As they exchanged pleasantries, the fan became emotional. This is when SRK reassured him with a gentle hug. The Pathaan actor also addressed his emotions, holding his shoulders till he returned to normalcy and posed for the cameras.

In another video uploaded by the Bollywood sensation's fan club, Shah Rukh can be seen thanking everyone who supported him throughout. He admitted to feeling scared after returning to films after a long hiatus. He is seen saying, "Because I have been working for 33 years, and you take such a big break, you are apprehensive and feel ki 'arrey yaar! "I hope I've got the film right."

Talking about his films, SRK appeared in the comedy-drama film Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others in 2018 before going on a break. Following the film, he had cameo roles in films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmāstra before returning to the big screen with Pathaan in 2023. Shah Rukh has not yet revealed his next film, however, he will most likely appear alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in the action film King.