Mumbai: The close bond between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is well-known. Deepika began her Bollywood journey with the film Om Shanti Om and went on to deliver several blockbuster hits with SRK. Now, as Deepika embraces motherhood, SRK in a warm gesture made a special visit to meet the leading lady of blockbuster hits and her newborn.

On Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan visited HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where Deepika welcomed her baby girl. The superstar spent time with Deepika and her little one at the hospital. His arrival was marked by tight security. Before SRK, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had also visited the new parents.

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Deepika Padukone in Hospital after Birth of Baby Girl - Watch (Video: PTI)

With the arrival of baby girl, the couple is overjoyed, especially since Ranveer had long wished for a daughter resembling Deepika. Before the birth of their child, Deepika and Ranveer had paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi, where they were seen beaming as they sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer delighted their fans with a stunning maternity shoot. They shared the photos on their Instagram accounts, accompanied by emojis meant to ward off the evil eye, along with heart and infinity symbols. The pictures beautifully capture the couple celebrating Deepika's baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February of this year. They had tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years, and continue to express their love for each other on social media.

Their journey together began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and they later starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.