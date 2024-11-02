Shah Rukh Khan Turns 59: The Academy Celebrates King Khan's Birthday with Iconic K3G Scene

Hyderabad: As Shah Rukh Khan turns 59, The Academy marked the occasion with an iconic scene from Karan Johar's timeless classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The tribute seamlessly blends with the festive atmosphere and the emotional connect of Khan's iconic character, Rahul Raichand, leaving fans nostalgic and sentimental.

The memorable scene shared by The Academy on Instagram features a grand Diwali celebration at the Raichand mansion. The atmosphere is electric as Shah Rukh makes a stunning entry in a black helicopter, instantly captivating the audience. His mother, Nandini Raichand, played by Jaya Bachchan, senses his arrival even before she sees him. Clad in an exquisite white sari by Manish Malhotra, she shifts her focus from aarti for her husband Yash Raichand, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, to welcome her son.

As Jaya walks towards the entrance, doubt creeps in, but just then, Shah Rukh appears, flashing signature dimpled smile and asking, “Hey mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?” The touching exchange culminates with Jaya’s teary-eyed smile as she applies a tilak on his forehead. The Academy aptly captioned the post, “A mother’s intuition is always right,” prompting discussions among fans about the significance of this iconic entry.

Reactions flooded in on social media. One user remarked, “One of his best entries... This scene is etched on our minds! SRK is the king of romance.” Others expressed disbelief that such a moment had reached The Academy, further solidifying Shah Rukh’s place in cinematic history. Karan Johar, who helmed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also shared the post, expressing his delight with a simple, “This post made me smile wide.”

The film, released in 2001, is a star-studded affair featuring Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, and remains a beloved classic. While Karan Johar is currently directing a web series for Netflix, Shah Rukh is set to appear in the upcoming crime drama King, slated for release on Eid 2026.

Known fondly as the King of Bollywood, Khan’s journey to stardom is as compelling as his films. Born in New Delhi, he first made waves in 1989 with the television series Fauji, where he played a young soldier. His film career took off with hits like Deewana, Darr, and Baazigar, but it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that truly established him as a superstar. Despite facing a recent lull, Khan made a powerful comeback with blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Jawan, reaffirming his status as the Badshah of Bollywood.