ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Tops IMDb's 25-Year Headliners List, Deepika Padukone Leads Decade's Popularity Charts

Hyderabad: IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative destination for movie, TV and celebrity content, has released its 25-year retrospective report, celebrating the Indian cinema's biggest stars as seen through its user activity and page views. The report, "Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners," identifies the actors who have topped audience attention across IMDb's rankings over the past quarter-century.

Not surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan, widely referred to as the "Badshah of Bollywood", tops the list by a wide margin. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has become the most popular Indian celebrity of the past decade, while Aamir Khan still dominates in terms of global crossover popularity, with his movies topping popularity charts on several continents.

According to the report, 20 of Shah Rukh Khan's films have featured among the top 130 titles on IMDb over the last 25 years. Between 2000 and 2004, his films held the No. 1 spot every single year. Interestingly, even in non-release years for SRK, his following ensured that he stayed on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list.

In 2024 alone, Shah Rukh Khan featured in IMDb's Top 10 weekly. His dominance over the list signals not only his box-office popularity, but also his ongoing reach.

SRK was followed in the rankings by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, tied in second position at 11 films each, making the top 130. Deepika Padukone secured third position overall with 10 films, while Ajay Devgn followed with 7. Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Rani Mukerji each contributed 6 films to the list, while Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar each featured with 5.

Other stars with strong representation included Rashmika Mandanna, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Anushka Sharma, and Preity Zinta - all with four films apiece.