Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady

Hyderabad: Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar known for his massive success and charm, made headlines by joining the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with an impressive fortune of Rs 7,300 crore. A few days later, King Khan is again hogging headlines for he claimed the top position as the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity, having contributed a remarkable Rs 92 crore in advance for the financial year 2024.

Khan, who has delivered blockbuster hits raking in over Rs 2,000 crore globally, leads the pack of the top 10 highest tax-paying celebrities, as reported by Fortune India. This prestigious list also features some of the biggest names from Bollywood, sports, and the South Indian film industry.

Following Khan is Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has garnered significant acclaim in the South Indian film industry. Vijay ranks second with a tax payment of Rs 80 crore, thanks to his successful films and endorsements.

Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Despite a relatively quiet year at the box office, Salman Khan still secured the third spot, contributing Rs 75 crore in taxes. Known for his steady presence in films, television, and endorsements, Salman remains a notable figure in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan, a stalwart of Indian cinema, continues to make his mark with a Rs 71 crore tax contribution. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore) too is among top taxpayers from the film industry.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is positioned fifth with a tax payment of Rs 66 crore. He, along with MS Dhoni (Rs 38 crore) and Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 28 crore), represents the sports sector in the top 10. Other sports personalities like Sourav Ganguly (Rs 23 crore) and Hardik Pandya (Rs 13 crore) also featured in the top 20.

Have a Look at Top 20 Celebrity Taxpayers

Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 92 crore Thalapathy Vijay – Rs 80 crore Salman Khan – Rs 75 crore Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 71 crore Virat Kohli – Rs 66 crore MS Dhoni – Rs 38 crore Ranbir Kapoor – Rs 36 crore Ajay Devgn – Rs 42 crore Sachin Tendulkar – Rs 28 crore Hrithik Roshan – Rs 28 crore Kapil Sharma – Rs 26 crore Sourav Ganguly - Rs 23 crore Kareena Kapoor – Rs 20 crore Shahid Kapoor – Rs 14 crore Allu Arjun - Rs 14 crore Mohanlal – Rs 14 crore Hardik Pandya - Rs 13 crore Kiara Advani – Rs 12 crore Katrina Kaif – Rs 11 crore Pankaj Tripathi – Rs 11 crore

(Data source: Fortune India)

Additional notable contributors include comedian Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore), and Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore), and Katrina Kaif (Rs 11 crore). South Indian actors Mohanlal and Allu Arjun each contributed Rs 14 crore. Kiara Advani also made it to the top 20 with a Rs 12 crore contribution, and Pankaj Tripathi followed closely with Rs 11 crore. Aamir Khan took the 21st spot with a tax payment of Rs 10 crore.