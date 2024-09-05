ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Shah Rukh Khan tops the highest tax-paying celebrity, contributing Rs 92 crore. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Salman Khan follow, paying Rs 80 crore and Rs 75 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the top contributing leading lady in India.

Top Celebrity Taxpayers (Photo: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar known for his massive success and charm, made headlines by joining the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with an impressive fortune of Rs 7,300 crore. A few days later, King Khan is again hogging headlines for he claimed the top position as the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity, having contributed a remarkable Rs 92 crore in advance for the financial year 2024.

Khan, who has delivered blockbuster hits raking in over Rs 2,000 crore globally, leads the pack of the top 10 highest tax-paying celebrities, as reported by Fortune India. This prestigious list also features some of the biggest names from Bollywood, sports, and the South Indian film industry.

Following Khan is Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has garnered significant acclaim in the South Indian film industry. Vijay ranks second with a tax payment of Rs 80 crore, thanks to his successful films and endorsements.

Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Despite a relatively quiet year at the box office, Salman Khan still secured the third spot, contributing Rs 75 crore in taxes. Known for his steady presence in films, television, and endorsements, Salman remains a notable figure in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan, a stalwart of Indian cinema, continues to make his mark with a Rs 71 crore tax contribution. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore) too is among top taxpayers from the film industry.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is positioned fifth with a tax payment of Rs 66 crore. He, along with MS Dhoni (Rs 38 crore) and Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 28 crore), represents the sports sector in the top 10. Other sports personalities like Sourav Ganguly (Rs 23 crore) and Hardik Pandya (Rs 13 crore) also featured in the top 20.

  • Have a Look at Top 20 Celebrity Taxpayers
  1. Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 92 crore
  2. Thalapathy Vijay – Rs 80 crore
  3. Salman Khan – Rs 75 crore
  4. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 71 crore
  5. Virat Kohli – Rs 66 crore
  6. MS Dhoni – Rs 38 crore
  7. Ranbir Kapoor – Rs 36 crore
  8. Ajay Devgn – Rs 42 crore
  9. Sachin Tendulkar – Rs 28 crore
  10. Hrithik Roshan – Rs 28 crore
  11. Kapil Sharma – Rs 26 crore
  12. Sourav Ganguly - Rs 23 crore
  13. Kareena Kapoor – Rs 20 crore
  14. Shahid Kapoor – Rs 14 crore
  15. Allu Arjun - Rs 14 crore
  16. Mohanlal – Rs 14 crore
  17. Hardik Pandya - Rs 13 crore
  18. Kiara Advani – Rs 12 crore
  19. Katrina Kaif – Rs 11 crore
  20. Pankaj Tripathi – Rs 11 crore

(Data source: Fortune India)

Additional notable contributors include comedian Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore), and Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore), and Katrina Kaif (Rs 11 crore). South Indian actors Mohanlal and Allu Arjun each contributed Rs 14 crore. Kiara Advani also made it to the top 20 with a Rs 12 crore contribution, and Pankaj Tripathi followed closely with Rs 11 crore. Aamir Khan took the 21st spot with a tax payment of Rs 10 crore.

