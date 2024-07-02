Shah Rukh Khan To Receive Career Achievement Award At 77th Locarno Film Festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be bestowed with a remarkable honour at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award will be conferred upon him, recognising his illustrious career that has spanned over 100 films across diverse genres in Indian cinema.

The festival's career achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism, will be presented to Khan on Saturday evening, August 10, at Piazza Grande during Locarno77. This award has previously been bestowed upon notable figures, including Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To and Harry Belafonte among others, and most recently, Tsai Ming-liang in 2023.

As part of the festival, a special screening of his iconic film Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will take place. Furthermore, Khan will engage in a public conversation at the Forum at Spazio Cinema on August 11, 2024.

In addition to his illustrious career, Khan is also gearing up for his latest passion project, King, in which he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The highly anticipated movie will see Khan portray Don, a character he has meticulously developed alongside Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. With shades of grey, this character is full of attitude and swagger, marking a new chapter in Khan's remarkable career.