Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat With His Family? Actor To Rent Luxury Apartments For THIS Reason

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to temporarily move out of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, as it is due to undergo significant renovations. The renovation project is set to begin in May 2025. The actor and his family now plan to relocate for at least the next two years.

The much-loved bungalow, which has been home to the Khan family for over 25 years, will undergo a grand expansion. This will include an extension of the property, for which Shah Rukh had to secure permission from the court due to its Grade III heritage status. For the unversed, any changes to heritage properties require proper clearance, which has long delayed the renovation plans.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, along with their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will be moving to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra. The actor has leased four floors in a high-end building, Puja Casa, which belongs to Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani and his family. The actor has reportedly rented two duplex apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building, paying a hefty monthly rent of Rs 24.15 lakh.

The apartments will not only accommodate the Khan family but will also house their security, and staff, and even offer office space. Mannat, a Grade III heritage structure, will undergo a significant renovation, including an expansion of two additional floors in the six-story annex behind the main bungalow. The extension project will add over 600 square meters to the property.

The total cost of the renovation is estimated at Rs 25 crore, and the work is expected to take up to two years. SRK, however, has not revealed any exact timelines, leaving fans curious about the updates to the iconic bungalow.