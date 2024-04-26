Shah Rukh Khan Snapped at Private Airport in Mumbai - Watch

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Snapped at Mumbai's Private Airport Kalina

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is spotted at the private airport in Mumbai's Kalina on Friday. The actor is seen arriving in his lavish car.

Shah Rukh Khan Snapped at Private Airport in Mumbai - Watch

Hyderabad: We often come across our beloved actors at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai. This time, it was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made heads turn as he arrived in his lavish car. Such glimpses of stars always spark excitement among fans.

Before SRK, his kids Suhana Khan and her brother Aryan Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The sibling duo looked stylish and comfortable as they prepared to depart the city. Accompanied by their father's trusted bodyguard, the siblings went through the necessary security checks, showcasing their passports and tickets, which sparked curiosity about their travel plans and destination.

In terms of his professional endeavours, Shah Rukh Khan is going to great lengths to ensure the success of his upcoming film with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The father-daughter duo, set to collaborate on the film titled King, have elaborate plans in place to commence filming.

According to recent reports, the filming of King is expected to begin in June this year, with the production team planning to shoot intense action sequences in London. A website revealed that the team is focusing on capturing high-octane action sequences, which are necessary to the storyline. Expectations are high, with King poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience, complete with a high-stakes chase sequence.

Notably, King will mark the first film of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana, although they previously shared screen time in an ad flick for Aryan Khan's new fashion brand. Aryan, who is also pursuing his directorial debut with Stardom, received support from his father for his venture.

