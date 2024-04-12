SRK Shines, Taapsee Makes First Appearance Post Wedding, Emraan-Mallika Reunite at Mumbai Party

Hyderabad: Film producer Anand Pandit threw a lavish reception party for his son-in-law Sahil and daughter Aishwarya. Many B-town celebrities came dressed up in their finest attire and walked the red carpet to bless the newlyweds and send their best wishes. Shah Rukh made heads turn, while Taapsee looked gorgeous in a red saree.

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was dressed in all black for the occasion. He greeted photographers with an adaab and posed with the film producer. He looked dapper in the 3 piece coat pants. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently got married, looked stunning in a red saree for the occasion. Her accessories, hair, and makeup all looked gorgeous with her ensemble.

Actor Emraan Hashmi was too dressed in black to fit the night's theme. He bumped into Mallika Sherawat, his co-star in the movie Murder, during the event. They even engaged in some small talk and posed for the photographers. Actor Rajkummar Rao made a stunning appearance with his wife, actress Patralekha Paul. The actor recently stunned everyone with the trailer of his forthcoming film Srikanth.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in Dream Girl 2, did not disappoint with his look either. Actress Bhumi Pednekar from Bheed made a lasting impression with her stunning black saree and elegant black and white blouse. Adah Sharma, an actress who gained popularity for her portrayal of a Keralan in The Kerala Story, joined her. Celebrities like as Jeetendra, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ankita Lokhande, Manisha Paul, and others also showed up for the occasion.