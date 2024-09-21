Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Most Awkward Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Experience In Throwback Video - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his rather embarrassing experiences while filming the 1998 romantic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. On Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handle and dropped a throwback video featuring the Baadshah of Bollywood from the movie's set.

The video shared on Instagram shows SRK discussing some of the cringe-inducing moments he encountered during the shoot, highlighting the costumes he had to wear. He stated that the outfits, particularly the tight T-shirts and jeans made for his character, Rahul Khanna, were undeniably embarrassing. Moreover, the actor reminisced about an accidental moment during filming when he scored a basket while throwing a basketball from half-court with his back facing the basket.

Karan Johar complemented the video with a caption, recalling the fashion trends showcased in the film. He wrote, "So much of what @iamsrk wore in KKHH is still so fashion relevant even today! The belt bag… the oversized hoodies … the graffiti jeans… and many more! ( ok the Lycra tight tees are a massive No No today but some unfortunate souls still wear them) but Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashioncore energy!"

KJo also shared a light-hearted memory from the basketball scene, explaining how he mistakenly referred to scoring as 'a goal' until SRK kindly corrected him. "Also … I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it 'a goal' till bhai took me aside and whispered 'it’s a basket' and I looked around for one till the penny dropped !! #memories #the90s," he further wrote.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also featured Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan alongside SRK, achieved significant acclaim, winning the 46th National Film Award for Best Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film marks Karan Johar's directorial debut.