Shah Rukh Khan Shares First Post After Met Gala 2025 Debut, Says 'All of U Made Me Feel Like A...'

Hyderabad: Royalty strutted onto the Met Gala red carpet this year with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan making his debut. marking his first ever appearance at the renowned fashion event, SRK dazzled while rocking a custom Sabyasachi outfit, combining style and swag.

After the gala, Shah Rukh shared a bunch of pics from the night, alongside a message thanking the designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and his team. "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the met gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable.. the reason being…style & fashion…is just being who u are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!," he wrote on Instagram.

In case you are missing it, there was pure drama in the look. A full-length black trench coat trailing on the floor over an open shirt, chunky diamond studded pendants with one tagged with the letter "K" layers of rings, and a walking stick tipped with the head of a tiger. The get-up not only fulfilled the 2025 theme of the Met Gala in "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", but it also just screamed "King" in standard Shah Rukh fashion.

Bollywood reactions on his look:

Aditi Rao Hydari posted "The bestest ever... forever" along with red hearts while Ananya Panday added some heart emojis."But it was Kajol, who took the cake for best tribute. The actor shared a picture of herself mimicking SRK's look from the Met in a long black coat, silver bangles, rings, multiple piercings, and nose ring. "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference," she said, and fans also took to comments section for a DDLJ reunion.

The reactions to social media were endless. "No difference Kajol, he is the King and you are the Queen" one user said. Another suggested the 'K' in SRK's pendant was also for Kajol. Karan Johar, the filmmaker, couldn't help himself either. Along with a video of Shah Rukh's Met walk KJo wrote, "All hail the king of the MET!!! the internet just broke into a gazzillion hearts!!! bhai you rule."

