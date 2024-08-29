Shah Rukh Khan Secures Spot On Hurun India Rich List With Rs 7,300 Crore Net Worth

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made a remarkable entry into the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. At the age of 58, his estimated wealth stands at an impressive Rs 7,300 crore, a figure greatly strengthened by his ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders and his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

This achievement is particularly significant as it underscores King Khan's financial success beyond just acting in films. His stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, who clinched the IPL title the previous season, along with the thriving functions of Red Chillies Entertainment, have played pivotal roles in enhancing his net worth.

Furthermore, Khan is the most followed person from the Rich List, with an astonishing 44.1 million X (Twitter) followers, surpassing all other billionaires and celebrities in terms of digital engagement. Actor Hrithik Roshan comes in second with a notable following of 32.3 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

In the ranking of wealth among entertainers, actor Juhi Chawla follows Khan, occupying the second position among her fellow screen icons with a wealth amounting to Rs 4,600 crore. It is interesting to note that Chawla is not only a co-star but also a business partner of Khan, as they share ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Hrithik Roshan holds the third rank, with a wealth estimated at Rs 2,000 crore thanks to his successful athleisure brand, HRX.

In the fourth and fifth spots on the list are megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, along with director-producer Karan Johar. The Bachchan family's wealth is reported at Rs 1,600 crore, primarily derived from their various investments, while Johar's net worth stands at Rs 1,400 crore, attributed to his production company, Dharma Productions.

The Hurun India Rich List presents an array of wealth creators, including individuals from family businesses, startup enterprises, and the entertainment sector, totalling 1,539 entrants - a notable first for the publication.