SRK Rocks IIFA 2025: Electrifying Performance, Heartfelt Moment with Shreya Ghoshal, Drones Adorn Jaipur Sky with His Signature Pose

Jaipur: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's arrival at IIFA 2025 was electric, both on and off stage. Looking sharp in an all-black attire, SRK greeted the paparazzi and the audience with "Adaab."

When SRK came, singer Shreya Ghoshal was completing the photo call. As soon as she spotted King Khan, she stepped aside giving him space to pose in front of the paparazzi. But SRK proceeded and warmly hugged Shreya before he posed for the photograph. Even after completing the photographs, King Khan shared lovely moments with singer Shreya Ghoshal had cameramen click away. SRK put his hand gently over Shreya's head in a tender gesture.

SRK’s heartwarming moments with singer Shreya Ghoshal had photographers snapping away (Video: ANI)

King Khan's entry on stage was as opulent as always. Just before he emerged on stage, some drones filled the Jaipur sky with their making the formations of Shah Rukh Khan's name, his iconic pose and the king's crown.

He pulled off an power-packed performance which left everyone awestruck. The 59-year-old actor performed on his blockbuster tracks including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Lungi Dance, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Shava Shava among others.

He also shook a leg with his Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene. SRK and Madhuri relived their old days by grooving to Koi Ladki Hai song from the 1997 hit Dil To Pagal Hai. Their performance met with loud cheers, whistles and non-stop claps from the audience.

The IIFA Digital Awards on March 8 was dominated by big wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The prime IIFA Awards night, presented by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, was held on March 9. The best of film awards were given last night. Kiran Rao helmed Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night with ten trophies.