Shah Rukh Khan Oozes Signature Swag as He Returns from London with Gauri, Holds Son Abram Close - Watch

SRK returns from London with Gauri Khan and son AbRam (ANI)

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan swiftly departed for the UK following his presence at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14. Nearly a week later, King Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon his return from family holiday.

Accompanying SRK were his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. During their departure, SRK was seen holding AbRam's hand while Gauri followed closely. The family was seen heading straight to their waiting car, with Shah Rukh ensuring Gauri and AbRam were settled before joining them. Pooja Dadlani, his manager, and Ravi Singh, his loyal bodyguard, were also part of their entourage.

Shah Rukh opted for a casual look comprising a black T-shirt, jeans, and shoes. He accessorised with sunglasses and carried an orange bag. Gauri sported a white ensemble under a beige jacket, paired with shoes and a cap, complemented by dark sunglasses. AbRam chose a blue T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers, with a backpack in tow.

Following their participation in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, Shah Rukh and Gauri flew to London and did not attend the Mangal Utsav. However, they joined the Shubh Vivah ceremony of the newlyweds.

At the celebrations, Shah Rukh was seen dancing with Nita Ambani and also grooved to Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. He respectfully greeted Rajinikanth with folded hands, exchanged pleasantries with Sachin Tendulkar, and sought blessings from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for an upcoming movie alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, reportedly titled King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan in a negative role. Additionally, SRK will be seen reprising his character in Pathaan alongside Salman Khan for their much-anticipated project, Tiger vs Pathaan.