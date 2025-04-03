ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darr Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Psychological Thriller Film To Hit Theatres This Friday

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic thriller Darr re-releases in theaters this Friday, offering fans a chance to relive his unforgettable performance as the obsessive lover, Rahul.

Shah Rukh Khan's Psychological Thriller Film Darr Set For A Theatrical Re-Release This Friday
Shah Rukh Khan's Psychological Thriller Film Darr Set For A Theatrical Re-Release This Friday (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: Exciting news for Bollywood enthusiasts! Darr, Shah Rukh Khan's psychological thriller, returns to theaters this Friday. The 1993 cult film, directed by Yash Chopra, will be re-released in theaters tomorrow, April 4, allowing fans to experience one of SRK's most unforgettable performances.

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to its social media handle to announce the re-release of the film. The announcement post read, "Experience this iconic tale on the big screen again! #Darr re-releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now!"

Darr, which was originally released in theatres more than thirty years ago, remains one of Shah Rukh Khan's most remarkable on-screen performances, in a negative role. It features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a dangerously obsessive lover, as he stalks Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla. Sunny Deol also plays an important part as Sunil, Kiran's fiancé, who eventually confronts Rahul in a dramatic showdown. The film is remembered for its captivating plot, dramatic acting, and the famous line, "I love you K.K.K... Kiran!"

Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly discussed his involvement in Darr and how he approached the character's distinctive speech pattern. In Netflix's docu-series The Romantics, he shared insights into perfecting the stammer in his famous dialogue. "I had a classmate who had a stammer, and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about how people's minds become aware of one sound, and it's like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her," SRK said.

He also recalled working closely with Aditya Chopra and late director Yash Chopra to refine the character's portrayal, even suggesting innovative ideas like making a phone call while hanging upside down.

