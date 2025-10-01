Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World's Richest Actor With $1.4 Billion Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan becomes a billionaire with a $1.4 billion net worth, topping the Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the world's richest actor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the billionaire club. After more than three decades in the entertainment industry, the actor, popularly known as the "Badshah of Bollywood," now boasts a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion (Rs 12,490 crore), according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, October 1.
The report highlights Shah Rukh's financial rise, mentioning, "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore." This milestone makes him not only India's richest actor but also arguably the richest actor in the world.
Shah Rukh Khan's net worth has seen a significant leap from last year, when Hurun pegged his fortune at $870 million. His new billionaire status places him ahead of several global icons, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).
Within India, the wealth gap between Shah Rukh Khan and other actors is widening. His long-time business partner Juhi Chawla and her family follow in second place with an estimated net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. At number three, Hrithik Roshan is far behind with Rs 2,160 crore, followed by Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan and his family.
Below is the full list of Bollywood celebrities on the Hurun Rich List:
- Shah Rukh Khan and his family: Rs 12,490 Crore (Red Chillies Entertainment)
- Juhi Chawla and her family: Rs 7,790 Crore (Knight Riders Sports)
- Hrithik Roshan: Rs 2,160 Crore (HRX - lifestyle brand)
- Karan Yash Johar: Rs 1,880 Crore (Dharma Productions)
- Amitabh Bachchan and his family: Rs 1,630 Crore (Investments/Brand Endorsements)
The Hurun Research Institute, which publishes the list annually, attributed King Khan's soaring wealth not just to his cinematic career but also to his astute investments. The actor has Red Chillies Entertainment, a high-performing production company and VFX house, and several cricket franchise investments in various international leagues. In addition to that, he has luxury real estate investments in the Middle East that have contributed largely to his wealth.
