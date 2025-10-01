ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World's Richest Actor With $1.4 Billion Net Worth

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the billionaire club. After more than three decades in the entertainment industry, the actor, popularly known as the "Badshah of Bollywood," now boasts a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion (Rs 12,490 crore), according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, October 1.

The report highlights Shah Rukh's financial rise, mentioning, "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore." This milestone makes him not only India's richest actor but also arguably the richest actor in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth has seen a significant leap from last year, when Hurun pegged his fortune at $870 million. His new billionaire status places him ahead of several global icons, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).