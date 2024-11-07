Shah Rukh Khan Gets Threat, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Mumbai Police confirmed on Thursday that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call, following which a case has been registered at the Bandra police station under sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) BNS. Mumbai Police team has reportedly traced the call to Chhattisgarh's Raipur and the team has since left for the location to further their investigation.

This incident follows a recent series of threats involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. On November 5, the Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp message threatening Salman Khan, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message outlined two options for the actor - apologise or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore to ensure his safety. It also mentioned that the gang was active, explicitly stating, "He should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him." This threat was reportedly issued in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother.

Mumbai Police's traffic control room received this alarming message, leading authorities to launch an investigation. This was the second threat against Salman Khan in a week. An earlier message received by the same police unit demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore. Additionally, on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur in connection with a previous threat targeting Salman Khan, which also referenced Lawrence Bishnoi and included a Rs 5 crore demand.

The recent threats against both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have raised concerns within the Bollywood community, intensifying security around these actors. Mumbai Police is continuing its investigations into both cases, coordinating with other agencies as necessary to ensure public safety and address the alleged gang-related elements involved.