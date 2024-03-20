Shah Rukh Khan Exudes Uber Cool Vibes as He Aces Double Ponytail at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his impeccable style and charm that never fails to impress his fans. On Wednesday, the Bollywood icon was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a ponytail and black shades, showcasing his dapper look.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the 'Badshah of Bollywood' could be seen making his way out of the airport accompanied by his security officials. His airport look grabbed the attention of many as he tied his hair into a ponytail, with black shades, further accentuating his look.

Amidst a crowd of enthusiastic fans and shutterbugs seeking a glimpse or a photo opportunity, Shah Rukh Khan remained composed as he exited the airport and headed towards his awaiting car. Clad in a dark blue jacket over a black T-shirt paired with jeans, he complemented his attire with white sports shoes and classy black shades.

King Khan's ponytail look was first seen in his 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan. This movie marked his return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus following setbacks like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal. During the promotional phase of Pathaan, SRK delighted his fans with sneak peeks of his chiselled physique and chic hairstyles, such as messy buns, leaving his fans in awe.

On the work front, King Khan had a remarkable year in 2023, with Pathaan and Jawan emerging as the biggest hits. Although his latest release Dunki in December 2023 did not reach the same level of success as his previous projects, it still achieved hit status. The actor has yet to announce his upcoming project, keeping fans eagerly anticipating his next cinematic endeavour.