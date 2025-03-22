'Have A Good Match': Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Pep Talk To His Cricket Team KKR Ahead Of IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered an inspiring pep talk to his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ahead of their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The highly anticipated clash will take place at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday evening, marking the beginning of the 2025 IPL season.

In a video shared by KKR's official Instagram page, the 59-year-old actor addressed the players, encouraging them to stay positive and motivated. "God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy," Shah Rukh said. He also expressed gratitude to KKR's coach, Chandrakant Pandit, for his dedication to the team. Welcoming the new members, including the newly appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane, SRK added, "Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

Taking to Instagram, King Khan added an IPL post with a caption that read, "Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega. Aaj shaam 6 baje dekhiye IPL 18 ka mega celebration. #BCCIOfficial @iplt20 @jiohotstar."

This season, Ajinkya Rahane takes over the captaincy of KKR after previously playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Under his leadership, the three-time IPL champions aim to make a strong start to their campaign.

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the KKR franchise with actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, arrived in Kolkata on Friday amidst tight security. Dressed in a white T-shirt and grey waistcoat, he was seen greeting fans at the airport.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is going to be a spectacular event with a grand show scheduled for 6 pm. There will be performances by singer Shreya Ghoshal, rapper Karan Aujla, and actor Disha Patani. Shah Rukh Khan will start the evening with a special monologue. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start after the toss, which will take place at 7.45 PM. All of the live-action can be streamed on JioHotstar.