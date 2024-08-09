ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles in Airport Style as He Heads to Switzerland for Locarno Film Festival - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday with his team heading to Switzerland. The actor turned heads in his vibrant yet classy airport look.

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan made a striking entry at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning as he was headed for Switzerland. In a video that is widely shared on social media, SRK can be seen exiting his car and walking towards the terminal with his entourage. He wore a white t-shirt, an orange jacket, and blue pants in a fresh avatar.

The Bollywood superstar complemented his appearance with black goggles and looked handsome as always. As per reports, the Bollywood superstar is visiting Switzerland for the Locarno Film Festival. He will be presented with the Honorary Leopard Achievement Award. The award will honour his amazing career in Indian cinema, which includes over 100 films across a wide range of genres.

He will be honoured at Piazza Grande on Saturday evening, August 10. In addition, an important film from Khan's career, Devdas, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002 will be presented during the Festival, and then SRK will attend the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a public chat on Sunday, August 11.

On the professional front, SRK dominated the box office in 2023 with three back-to-back hit films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan was released in January 2023. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years. It also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. Jawan, on the other hand, hit theatres in September 2023. Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi were among the other cast members.

Following the two megahits, Shah Rukh Khan returned to theatres in December 2023 with Dunki, his first film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from him, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu had crucial roles in the film. Next, SRK will appear in the film King, which is currently under production.

