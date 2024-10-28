Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Mother-In-Law At Dubai Event; Viral Video Shows Their Beautiful Bond

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently stole hearts at a grand event in Dubai, where he shared an endearing moment with his mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber. SRK attended the Dyavol mega-event on Sunday, captivating the audience as he invited Savita Chhibber to join him on stage.

In a video shared by a fan on the social media platform X, King Khan is seen gently holding her hand, leading her onto an elevated platform, and swaying to the music while fans cheered. Savita, clearly touched, was seen smiling, adding to the charm of the moment that fans quickly dubbed as "adorable."

Though SRK's wife Gauri Khan was not present at the event, their children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were there to support their father. Aryan and Suhana appeared to be enjoying the occasion, with the crowd thrilled to see the next generation of the Khan family in attendance. Shah Rukh further delighted fans with his performance of the iconic hookstep from Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and his famous arms-wide-open pose.

This sweet exchange between SRK and his mother-in-law highlights the strong bond they've shared since the beginning. In a past interview, Shah Rukh revealed that while Gauri's family initially disapproved of their teenage romance, Savita had welcomed him warmly from the start. Over time, he charmed Gauri's father and brother as well, leading to their marriage in 1991 after six years of courtship.

Speaking of SRK's next project, he will soon share the big screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. At the Dubai event, King Khan sported a dashing salt-and-pepper look, which is reportedly his appearance for his role in the film. Rumours suggest that SRK will portray an assassin, though further details remain under wraps.