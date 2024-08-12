Have to start working on it: Shah Rukh Khan drops major hint about King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan at Locarno Film Festival - Watch

Hyderabad: In the biggest honour, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the lifetime achievement award known as the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th Locarno Film Festival on Saturday. During an interview with Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A Nazzaro, the actor talked about his film career and the criteria for selecting films. During the conversation, he spilled the beans on his upcoming film King for the first time.

He shared details about the project and his preparations for it. "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject," SRK narrated.

SRK also discussed his plans to shed weight in preparation for his upcoming movie, King. "I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," SRK revealed, dropping hints about King. For those unaware, King will also mark Suhana's big-screen debut. It is anticipated to hit theatres in November of this year. Abhishek Bachchan plays the antagonist in the highly-awaited film. Abhay Verma, who starred in Munjya, has also been cast in a significant part.