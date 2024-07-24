ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Hogs Headline for Something He Accomplished Years Ago; Deets Inside

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is making waves again for an achievement from years ago. Resurfaced reports of SRK being honored by the Grevin Museum Paris with a special gold coin for his cinematic contributions are doing rounds of webloid and social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Bollywood's First To Be Honoured With Special Gold Coin By Paris' Grevin Museum
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the news again for something he accomplished years ago. Reports have come back about SRK being honoured by the Grevin Museum Paris with a special gold coin for his contributions to cinema. The renewed reports about this remarkable accolade, which made King Khan the first Bollywood actor to receive such an honor, have delighted fans. Fans are enthusiastically sharing the pictures of Gold Coin issued by Grevin Museum on social media.

King Khan, who has dedicated three decades to the film industry, offered audiences numerous unforgettable cinematic experiences. His influence in the realm of cinema has garnered him a host of awards, both in India and across the globe. The Grevin Museum acknowledged his far-reaching impact by creating a gold coin that features both his name and image.

The tribute highlights SRK's ongoing appeal and star power. Despite having taken a break from acting for a while, his popularity continued to thrive. Last year was particularly successful for him as he marked a stellar comeback with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, each of which shattered previous box office records both domestically and abroad.

In addition to his impressive list of accolades, SRK's wax statues can be found in 14 locations around the world, including the Grevin Museum. His extensive global fan base and status as an icon in the film industry continue to expand, underscoring his exceptional influence within the entertainment sector.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is anticipated to grace the silver screen once again in 2025 with his new film titled King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this project will feature SRK alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray an antagonist in the film. Furthermore, it has been announced that SRK will soon begin working on Pathaan 2, further exciting fans of the beloved star.

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

SHAH RUKH KHAN GREVIN MUSEUM HONOURED SRK GOLD COIN BY PARIS GREVIN MUSEUM SHAH RUKH HONOURED WITH GOLD COIN

