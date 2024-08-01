ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Siddharth Anand’s Birthday Party in Mumbai Amid Eye Surgery Rumours - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai at Siddharth Anand's birthday celebration, amid rumours that he is going to the United States for eye surgery. SRK was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night arriving at the party in his signature swag surrounded by security. It was reported that the actor will fly down to the USA for eye surgery.

The actor was photographed entering a restaurant in the city to attend director Siddharth Anand's birthday celebration. The Pathaan actor was seen carrying a sling bag, a recent addition to his style, and was dressed casually in a black tee with baggy jeans with sunglasses. It looked as though SRK was going through the back gate to enter the restaurant in one of the paparazzi videos.

The star refused to pose for the photographers while being flanked by security guards. Shah Rukh was later seen heading out of the eatery. It was reported a few days ago that the Dunki actor was leaving the country for eye surgery. However, the reports remain to be verified.

On the professional front, SRK is yet to begin filming on his upcoming project with Sujoy Ghosh titled The King. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan co-star in highly awaited film. Shah Rukh has not yet made a formal announcement on the film, however, Amitabh Bachchan has already congratulated his son Abhishek on joining the cast. Amitabh tweeted a news clip of the announcement along with the words "All the best".