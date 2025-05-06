SRK At Met Gala 2025: 'Who Are You?' Asks Western Media; King Khan Explains Late Debut At 59, Hints He May Never Return - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, made his long-awaited Met Gala 2025 debut in a brilliant showcase of fashion and feelings. With his signature charisma and ageless elegance, SRK walked the steps at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, leaving a mark on the international platform.

Humble Introduction At Global Stage

In a now-viral clip on the red carpet, we see SRK introducing himself to international reporters. "I am Shah Rukh," he said cheerfully to the foreign journalists, some of whom did not know the mega superstar. It was an example of his humility, as outside his hotel fans were basically creating a stampede, a fact that designer Sabyasachi spoke of at the Gala later.

Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025 (Video source: ANI/ PTI)

Why The Met, And Why Now?

At 59, Shah Rukh admitted that his appearance was not based on a desire to keep up with trends but rather a more personal matter - his children. "I have little kids who are very excited about the Met," he said on the red carpet. "I don't know if I would have come here on my own, but when Sabya asked, they went 'wow'. I'm still not sure if that was 'wow, they called you' or 'wow, you will be good on it.'" His comments were inspiring to fans who appreciated the fact that even amid one of the world's most glamorous fashion scenes, SRK stayed humble.

Shah Rukh On His Met Gala Appearance In Future

When asked whether he would be coming back for Met Galas in the future, SRK said with a laugh, "This might also be my last Met Gala."

The Moment: That Pose

As soon as SRK struck his iconic pose on the Met steps with arms stretched wide, the internet lost it. The gesture is not just iconic in Bollywood history, but is also adored across the world. With his signature pose, Shah Rukh brought Bollywood amid one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose at Met Gala 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

As soon as the videos started dropping of the moment, including his trademark blowing kisses and greetings to fans, netizens went gaga over it. One X user shared, "It's like seeing your hero walk into history," reflecting what millions were feeling.

The Royal Look

Styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khan's Met Gala look is an example of classic, Indian-inspired tailoring. He wore a full-length coat in superfine Tasmanian wool, featuring Japanese horn buttons, a peak collar, and large lapels. Underneath, he wore a black crepe de chine silk shirt and perfectly tailored wool trousers. The look was finished off with a pleated satin kamarbandh.

In good old Sabyasachi style, he decked the look in extra rich accessories as achieved with a stack of layered gold necklaces and the piece de resistance - a Bengal Tiger Head Cane made of 18K gold, inlaid with tourmalines, sapphires, and both old mine and brilliant cut diamonds.

However, as has always been the case with SRK, there was as much consideration given to simplicity. "He told me, 'I don't want shoulder pads that make me look like an airplane.' He dresses simply, and we respected that," Mukherjee told a foreign daily.

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

"Tonight's look is because I told Sabya I only wear black and white but what he has designed for me is what I am most comfortable in. That is how I think it should be," said Khan at the Met Gala.

Sabyasachi's Take On SRK

Later, Sabyasachi talked about his muse with so much admiration, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the world's greatest superstars... A magician, superstar and icon. Period." Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his excitement on his Instagram account, writing, "ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!!"

The Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. It is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event. Attendees are given the opportunity to express themselves through fashion, often producing elaborate and highly publicised outfits inspired by the evening's theme and broader cultural context.

