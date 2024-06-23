Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Star in Rajkumar Hirani's Next: Report

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Ruch Khan is reported to have collaborated with another South actor following his pairing with Nayanthara. There is buzz that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he have been signed by Rajkumar Hirani of PK fame. If the reports are believed to be true, then this will mark SRK's second collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Hirani after their hit film Dunki. Additional information regarding this action-adventure-patriotic movie is much awaited.

Fans will undoubtedly be in for a treat if these rumours turn out to be genuine. The film aims for the best performance from both actors as Hirani is renowned for enhancing human emotions through his storytelling craft. Coming after a hiatus, Samnatha, on the other hand, has a great chance to light the screen on fire.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh most recently appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which brought in Rs 500 cores and had a strong performance at the global box office. Making his comeback after a four-year hiatus, this was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. However, none of Shah Rukh's films will be released this year. The Don actor's upcoming films have also been not revealed yet.

However, rumours have it that he would make an appearance in KGF actor Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Additionally, King, a film by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, is in development. According to reports, Suhana Khan will make her theatrical debut with the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the 2023 movie Kushi. The actor from Family Man 2 took a break from working in the previous year following her myositis diagnosis. Her next film appearance will be with Varun Dhawan in Citadel India. For those who are unaware, Raj and DK, the creators of Family Man and Farzi, are behind this series.

The official announcement is keenly anticipated by fans of both the actors. More information about the action-packed film is expected to be shared in the upcoming weeks.