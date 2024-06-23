ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Star in Rajkumar Hirani's Next: Report

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani are getting back together for their upcoming untitled project after Dunki. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly been roped in to play the film's female protagonist.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Share Screen with SRK in Hirani's Latest
Shah Rukh Khan (left), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (right) (ANI image)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Ruch Khan is reported to have collaborated with another South actor following his pairing with Nayanthara. There is buzz that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he have been signed by Rajkumar Hirani of PK fame. If the reports are believed to be true, then this will mark SRK's second collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Hirani after their hit film Dunki. Additional information regarding this action-adventure-patriotic movie is much awaited.

Fans will undoubtedly be in for a treat if these rumours turn out to be genuine. The film aims for the best performance from both actors as Hirani is renowned for enhancing human emotions through his storytelling craft. Coming after a hiatus, Samnatha, on the other hand, has a great chance to light the screen on fire.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh most recently appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which brought in Rs 500 cores and had a strong performance at the global box office. Making his comeback after a four-year hiatus, this was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. However, none of Shah Rukh's films will be released this year. The Don actor's upcoming films have also been not revealed yet.

However, rumours have it that he would make an appearance in KGF actor Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Additionally, King, a film by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, is in development. According to reports, Suhana Khan will make her theatrical debut with the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the 2023 movie Kushi. The actor from Family Man 2 took a break from working in the previous year following her myositis diagnosis. Her next film appearance will be with Varun Dhawan in Citadel India. For those who are unaware, Raj and DK, the creators of Family Man and Farzi, are behind this series.

The official announcement is keenly anticipated by fans of both the actors. More information about the action-packed film is expected to be shared in the upcoming weeks.

Read More

  1. From Sai Pallavi to Samantha: South Divas All Set to Rule the Roost in Bollywood and OTT
  2. Blockout Campaign: After Alia, Now SRK, Deepika and Ranveer Added to the List
  3. SRK-Suhana Film King: Superstar to Back Daughter's Big Screen Debut with Rs 200 Cr Budget - Reports

TAGGED:

RAJKUMAR HIRANI SIGNS SHAH RUKHSHAH RUKH KHANSHAH RUKH WITH SAMANTHASRK SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FILM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.