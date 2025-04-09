Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's DDLJ To Be Honoured With Bronze Statue In London's Leicester Square

Hyderabad: In a historic moment for Indian cinema, Bollywood's beloved on-screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are set to be honoured with a bronze statue in London's Leicester Square, commemorating their legendary film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The tribute marks the first time an Indian film has been included in the Scenes in the Square movie trail.

Announced by Yash Raj Films and the Heart of London Business Alliance, the new statue will celebrate the 30th anniversary of DDLJ, the timeless romantic comedy that marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. The film follows the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who meet during a European trip and embark on a cross-continental love story. Since its release in 1995, the film has become a defining moment in Indian cinema, cherished by audiences across generations.

The bronze statue will depict Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in one of the film's most iconic poses. Fittingly, it will be installed on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, exactly where a notable scene in the movie was filmed, with Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj standing in front of the Vue Cinema and Kajol's Simran walking past the Odeon.

Set to be unveiled in Spring this year, the statue will join a distinguished lineup of global film icons featured in the Scenes in the Square trail. Other celebrated figures include Harry Potter, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Paddington, Gene Kelly, and DC superheroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, expressed his excitement about welcoming DDLJ to the trail. "It's fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time," he said. "The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London's rich diversity. We're in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment," he added.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, echoed the sentiment, calling the moment a proud milestone. "When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema and changed the face of the industry, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe. We're thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in Scenes in the Square. It also marks 30 years of DDLJ, a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in the UK," he said.

He added, "We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognised on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter. This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges amongst communities through cinema."

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, DDLJ also starred Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher. As one of the longest-running and most celebrated films in Bollywood history, its inclusion in Leicester Square's film trail celebrates the growing global recognition of Indian storytelling.