33 Years of SRK and Gauri: Their 'Paris Honeymoon' in Darjeeling, King Khan's Confession of 'Making Mistakes', and More

Hyderabad: Today marks a special occasion as the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, and his queen, Gauri Khan, celebrate their wedding anniversary. After 33 years together in marital bliss, their interfaith marriage has become a symbol of love in Bollywood, inspiring many couples across the nation.

As SRK and Gauri celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary, let's take a moment to reflect on some delightful insights and anecdotes from their life together.

Gauri has often shared glimpses of their relationship, revealing not just the joys but also the quirks that make their bond unique. On Koffee With Karan 7, she candidly expressed that being married to SRK is easy, saying, “He is the easiest person I’ve ever met.” Gauri highlighted Shah Rukh's adaptability, stating he handles every situation with grace, whether it's dealing with family dynamics or managing unexpected guests.

SRK and Gauri on the red carpet of a film festival in Canada in 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

Gauri also opened up about her role as Shah Rukh's biggest critic. While she knows how to convey her thoughts tactfully, she believes in keeping him grounded. "I’m not harsh with my words; I always present my point in a polite manner," she said, showcasing the respectful communication that underpins their marriage.

Shah Rukh, in his typical witty style, once addressed concerns about Gauri feeling insecure with his on-screen romances during the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal. He joked, “After seeing me throw a woman in Baazigar, she never asked me anything.” Yet, he quickly clarified that he is more reserved about his romantic side, describing himself as good company who can make her smile and laugh.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding on October 25, 1991, after a courtship filled with youthful charm and adventure. Producer Vivek Vaswani, who attended their wedding, in a social media post shared interesting story of SRK and Gauri's honeymoon.

Vivke said he went to Delhi along with the groom-to-be for the wedding. "He (SRK) got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!" The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Darjeeling, with Shah Rukh playfully convincing Gauri they were in Paris.

Reflecting on their bond, Shah Rukh once made a heartfelt confession during an appearance on Salman Khan's show, Dus Ka Dum. He acknowledged Gauri's unwavering support through his ups and downs, saying, “Maine bohot galtiyaan ki hain... lekin usne mujhe sambhala hai (I have made many mistakes, but she has taken care of me).”

Shah Rukh with wife Gauri, children Aryan and Suhana on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at his residence Mannat in 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

Together, Shah Rukh and Gauri have built a beautiful family, welcoming three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.