Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana Enjoy Shopping Spree in New York Amidst Pre-Production for King - Pics Inside

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted shopping in New York. Photos shared by a fan on Instagram show SRK trying on shoes and signing autographs. The duo will share the screen together for the first time in the upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the upcoming project with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Recently, the actor was seen in the company of his daughter in New York. This father-daughter duo is currently taking a break while engaging in pre-production work for their forthcoming action-thriller movie, King.

Taking to Instagram, a fan of the superstar shared a couple of pictures which capture moments of Shah Rukh and Suhana indulging in a shopping spree in NYC. One photo showcases the Jawan actor trying on a new pair of shoes at a local store while signing autographs for eager fans in another. Meanwhile, Suhana can be seen immersing herself in the city's charm alongside her father. While she was clad in a floral dress, SRK opted for a more casual look, donning a black cap, and black T-shirt paired with grey jeans.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King is anticipated to feature Shah Rukh Khan portraying the character of a gangster within the narrative of this action-packed thriller. Despite bidding farewell to the Don franchise, the actor is rumoured to reprise the essence of his iconic roles from Baazigar, Josh, and Raees. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience. This collaboration marks Sujoy's second venture with Red Chillies Entertainment, following the success of Badla, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

