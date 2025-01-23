ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan a ‘Natakwala’ First, Superstar Later, Says NSD Director About Actor's Theatre Roots

NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy praises Shah Rukh Khan for his theatre background, calling him a 'natakwala' first, and then a superstar.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: National School of Drama director Chittaranjan Tripathy, who relates with the life story of the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, says the actor is first and foremost a 'natakwala' and then a superstar. NSD director shed light on how the superstar was an 'ordinary person from an ordinary family' but rose to such heights due to his sheer hardwork. Tripathy, a successful theatre, television, and cinema artist, feels NSD would be lucky if the star visited as a guest.

For the unversed, SRK had a background in theatre before joining showbiz. Notable graduates of the theatrical school where SRK enrolled include Irrfan, Pankaj Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah.

"Shah Rukh Khan has done a lot of theatre with Barry John (in Delhi). I consider him a theatre person… I consider him a natakwala first, he is a superstar later," Tripathy told a newswire in an interview during a visit to the headquarters of the agency. The NSD director said he feels happy a theatre person has become 'such a huge superstar'.

"I think that an ordinary person from an ordinary family rose to extraordinary heights, I see myself in that. I am like, 'wow', this is me even though I am not that. It is his money, but because he is a theatre person, I feel like this is me," he added.

Tripathy termed Shah Rukh a 'brilliant actor'. "I am calling him brilliant because of the style that he has embodied. Many big actors, even those in Hollywood, carry a certain style. And the style that he discovered for himself was new, unique and independent in itself. Crores of people have accepted it, now who am I to certify it," said the 54-year-old drama school director.

"Plus the kind of guts he has shown is commendable. When an ordinary person, coming from an ordinary family, stands out in a maze like this, then you have to have belief in yourself. This strong belief of Shah Rukh Khan in himself is what makes him a brilliant actor," he added.

Before joining NSD as director in October 2023, Tripathi worked as a director, writer, actor, and musician in theatre, TV, and films. He is known for his work in theatre productions like Samudra Manthan, Gannu Bhai, and Taj Mahal Ka Tender, and roles in Hindi films such as Talvar, Zubaa,n and Mukkabaaz. The artiste has also worked in web series, including Rasbhari, Raktanchal, Farzi and MOM.

NSD will be hosting the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav from January 28. The theatre festival will feature over 200 performances, including 10 international productions, across 10 Indian cities, along with Colombo and Kathmandu.

