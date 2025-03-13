Shah Rukh Dodges Paps, Salman And Aamir Share Hug As The 3 Khans Unite Ahead Of Latter's 60th Birthday

Hyderabad: The 3 Khans of Bollywood were under one roof on Wednesday ahead of Aamir's 60th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen arriving at the Dangal star's house in Mumbai. Videos and pictures of SRK and Salman at Aamir's residence has gone viral on social media, with the fans of all three Khans ecstatic about the rare reunion.

Shah Rukh skilfully managed to hide from the paparazzi by staying guarded behind his security. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman could be seen exiting Aamir's residence with him. The two shared a warm hug after which Salman drove off. Along with them, producer Rajkumar Santoshi was also seen at the spot.

Aamir celebrates his birthday on March 14 and his get together with industry friends two days prior hints at something special. The actor had earlier also planned to spend some time with members of media on his special day. Recently, at a media event, Aamir talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan films that he rejected.

At a recent event, he was asked about the films he regrets giving up. To which, Aamir said, "Darr jo mein kar raha tha, phir meine nahi kiya... That was for other reasons, not for creative reasons. And even now I feel woh sahi hi hua because jo sur Yash ji pakad rahe the, woh Shah Rukh was suiting better. In retrospect, agar woh main karta toh kuch aur hi ho jata because I was looking at it differently. I don't really regret that because woh film achi bani aur kamyab bhi hui...... Main uss surr mein nahi khelne wala tha."

Aamir also confessed that K Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan script, first approached him. "I heard the script and told the writer that it would suit Salman Khan better. That was my reaction. I liked the script of the film, but asked them to take it to Salman. The writer, however, didn't go to Salman, he went to Kabir Khan. And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my reaction. Even for Munna Bhai, Raju wanted me to play a part. The day he came to me with the script, he said that things have changed and the film is more of a sequel to the first part," he shared.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par.