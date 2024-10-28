Shah Rukh And Salman Khan's Karan Arjun To Re-Release In Theatres Ahead Of Film's 30th Anniversary

New Delhi: Karan Arjun, a popular 1990s reincarnation drama starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to be re-released in theatres ahead of its 30th anniversary. The Hindi film, which was originally released on January 13, 1995, will once again hit the screens on November 22. Karan Arjun also starred Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.

Director Rakesh Roshan, who also produced the film, made the announcement on his X page. "Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024. #RajeshRoshan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD #MamtaKulkarni #Rakhee #AmrishPuri @tipsofficial @PenMovies #30yearsOfKaranArjun," the filmmaker wrote alongside the trailer of "Karan Arjun".

Karan Arjun revolves around the titular brothers (Salman and Shah Rukh), who are reincarnated years later to avenge their father's murder at the hands of their property-hungry uncle (Puri). Salman also shared the announcement on his official X page. "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge … November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!," he said.

"Icons and iconic films are coming back," said Kajol. "Karan Arjun phir se aa rahe hain 22 November ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein," she wrote on the microblogging site. During the time of its release, Karan Arjun emerged as a blockbuster at the box office collecting a reported earnings of Rs 43 crore. Johny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet and Aasif Sheikh also rounded out its cast.