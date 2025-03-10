Shabana Azmi Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award By CM Siddaramaiah At Bengaluru Film Festival

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and multilingual artiste Shabana Azmi received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the award at the Kaveri Residence, along with a check for Rs 10 lakh in recognition of her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Azmi's husband, renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also present at the ceremony. CM Siddaramaiah, expressing his admiration, recalled Azmi's contribution to Indian work stating, "We really love the visual poem, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. I have seen you in it."

Shabana Azmi Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award By CM Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)

During the occasion, Azmi and Akhtar lauded the rich cultural and musical heritage that Karnataka possesses. In response, the Chief Minister mentioned a few legendary Hindustani classical musicians from Karnataka, Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, and Gangubai Hangal, all of whom hailed from Dharwad. He also stated the importance of artist-friendly taxation policies, stating that he would advocate for a more favourable approach in the GST Council to benefit performing artists and musicians.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Government Secretary Kaveri, Chief Minister's Media Advisor KV Prabhakar, and Information and Public Relations Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar. Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy President Sadhu Kokila, and Artistic Director of the 16th BIFF, Vidya Shankar, were also among those who paid their last respects.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi's latest web series, Dabba Cartel, is currently streaming on Netflix, receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Siddaramaiah congratulated Azmi, calling her a "great actress and multilingual artist of Indian cinema." He also reminisced about her Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) debut in the 1977 film Kanneshwara Rama, which endeared her to Kannada audiences.

"This honour, which comes after her nearly 50 years of artistic service, has increased the prestige of the award," the Chief Minister stated, celebrating Azmi's immense contribution to Indian cinema.