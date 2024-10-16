Shaam-e-Rekhta Set To Dazzle Hyderabad With Urdu Poetry; Here's Where You Can Book The Tickets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host a grand celebration of Urdu poetry with Shaam-e-Rekhta, organised by the Rekhta Foundation. The event, which promises an enchanting evening of poetry, will take place on November 16, 2024, at the historic Paigah Palace in Begumpet, commencing at 8:00 pm.

Shaam-e-Rekhta will bring together celebrated poets such as Aqeel Nomani, Govind Gulshan, Iqbal Ashhar, Malik Zada Javed, Shariq Kaifi, Azm Shakri, Sardar Saleem, and Moin Shadab, who will recite verses that resonate with themes of love, longing, and life. This mushaira (a poetic symposium) is not only a tribute to the heritage of Urdu poetry but also a bridge between tradition and modern expression.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Rekhta shared a poster along with a caption that read, "Shaam-e-Rekhta: A Celebration of Urdu Poetry & Culture in Hyderabad. REKHTA MUSHAIRA - Hyderabad. An evening of Urdu poetry, where celebrated poets will come together to present verses that echo love, longing, and life."

"We are thrilled to announce Shaam-e-Rekhta, a magical evening dedicated to the rich heritage of Urdu poetry and culture, coming to Hyderabad. Hosted by the Rekhta Foundation and generously supported by the Harish Bina Shah Foundation, this event promises an unforgettable experience of dance, music, poetry recitations, and performances by renowned artists. We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of cultural splendour, where tradition meets contemporary expression," it read.

The Rekhta Foundation, known for its commitment to preserving and promoting the rich literary and cultural heritage of Urdu, has partnered with the Harish Bina Shah Foundation to organise this event. In addition to poetry recitations, the evening will feature music, dance, and other performances, making it a comprehensive celebration of Urdu culture.

Tickets for the event are available on Insider.in and Paytm, allowing poetry lovers to secure their spots for this cultural spectacle. With its poetic charm and historical setting, Shaam-e-Rekhta promises to offer an unforgettable experience for the audience, blending the elegance of classical Urdu poetry with contemporary artistic interpretations.